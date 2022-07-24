To say that the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has taken the internet by a storm would be an understatement. With a highly impressive trailer, netizens are moved by just how powerful and emotional it was. Featuring a tribute to the late and great Chadwick Boseman as well, the trailer featured a mural of the former Black Panther. With Wakanda mourning the passing of its king, the internet is mourning the passing of a legend too. The scene in particular has gotten many emotional as they remember the late actor. Here are some of the tweets we could find honouring Boseman. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Trailer: Tenoch Huerta's Namor Makes An Impressive Debut in This First Look at Ryan Coogler's Marvel Sequel! (Watch Video).

Check Out The Mural:

T'Challa Forever...

RIP Chadwick Boseman. T'Challa forever man. Chadwick forever. 😔 pic.twitter.com/2UOnpbkXgC — Big Boss (@LordBalvin) July 24, 2022

Will Make Him Proud!

All Of Us Right Now...

Naw that Chadwick Boseman mural almost got my eyes sweating — Black Marlins Man 🫡 (@ampaveli) July 24, 2022

We All Do...

I really miss Chadwick Boseman. — k a r y. (@itsKARY_) July 24, 2022

A Legend...

he was a good king, a good son, a good brother, a good friend, a wonderful man. of all the best masterpieces he has given, he is chadwick boseman. a legend. pic.twitter.com/3n6k1rmi84 — 𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒂. (@annescarterr) July 24, 2022

RIP King...

Watch The Trailer For Black Panther Wakanda Forever:

