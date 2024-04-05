According to a new report from Deadline, director Denis Villeneuve and Legendary Pictures have teamed up again for the third installment in the Dune series. Reportedly called Dune: Messiah, aka Dune 3, it will be the final part of the trilogy. The first two Dune movies, starring Timothée Chalamet, were praised by critics. While the first part didn’t do great at the box office, the latest release, Dune: Part Two, made over $630 million worldwide. Dune Part 2 Movie Review: Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya's Film is a Benchmark in Epic Storytelling and Superior Sequels!

Dune 3 In Development

Legendary has officially begun development on 'DUNE: MESSIAH'. pic.twitter.com/44XuRowjY9 — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) April 4, 2024

