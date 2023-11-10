A biopic on Elon Musk is taking shape at A24, with acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky at the helm, as reported by Variety. The film will draw inspiration from Walter Isaacson's authorized biography of Musk, adding a new cinematic layer to the controversial tech magnate's life. A24 emerged victorious in a competitive bid for the book's adaptation rights, signaling the industry's keen interest in Musk's compelling narrative. Black Swan Director Darren Aronofsky Says He’s Working on a Musical for Natalie Portman’s Psychological Horror.

