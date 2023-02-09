During Disney's Q1 earning calls, a third Frozen film was confirmed to be in development by CEO Bog Iger. The film was announced alongside films like Toy Story 5 and Zootopia 2. Not much details were provided on it, but we can pretty much expect Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell to return. Toy Story 5 Announced and Confirmed to Be in Works at Disney.

Check Out the Announcement for Frozen 3:

'FROZEN 3' is in the works at Disney. pic.twitter.com/3sH7rwJow1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 8, 2023

