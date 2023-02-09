During their Q1 earning calls, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that sequels to many of their legacy animation franchises are in development. One of those sequels happens to be Toy Story 5, which looks like it will be continuing the long running franchise and might even see the return of our favourite characters like Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Currently, no other details are available on the project. Toy Story 4 Movie Review: Disney-Pixar Gives an Emotionally Satisfying Closure to Woody’s Arc (Hopefully).

Check Out the Announcement for Toy Story 5:

'TOY STORY 5' is in the works at Disney pic.twitter.com/NGjNPaq40V — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 8, 2023

