Fubar is all set to release on Netflix on May 25, 2023. Being Arnold Schwarzenegger's first foray into the television world and it being an action-comedy, fanfare for the show is definitely high. However, the question on everyone's minds is exactly when the show will drop, and don't worry, we got you. Fubar will premiere on Netflix at 12:30pm IST, but to watch it you will require a valid Netflix subscription. Fubar Trailer: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro Are a Father-Daughter Duo on a CIA Mission in This Fun Netflix Series (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer for Fubar:

