Fubar is a Netflix show starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro play a father-daughter duo in Netflix's upcoming action series Fubar and the makers have dropped the official trailer. The show is about a secret CIA mission WHICH initiates a surprise family reunion when he realizes the operative is his daughter (Monica Barbaro), who has been a secret agent all this time. Fubar premieres on Netflix on May 25. Kathal- A Jackfruit Mystery: Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz’s Upcoming Film to Premiere on Netflix on May 19.

Fubar Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)