Chris Hemsworth has taken to Instagram and confirmed that the production for George Miller's upcoming Mad Max spinoff, Furiosa, has begun. The movie will be a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road and will follow a younger Furiosa who will be portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy. The role was previously played by Charlize Theron. Furiosa is currently scheduled to release on 24 May, 2024. Thor Love And Thunder: Chris Hemsworth Confirms That The Trailer Of The Much-Awaited Superhero Movie Will Be Released Tomorrow (Watch Video).

