Chris Hemsworth has shared one of the biggest updates for all Marvel fans. The actor shared a video post and confirmed that the trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder would be released tomorrow. He also shared that the trailer of this superhero movie ‘is going to blow your mind’. Thor Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson Look Intimidating in This New Still From Chris Hemsworth's Marvel Film! (View Pic).

Thor Love And Thunder Trailer Update

Get ready everyone! Thor Love and Thunder official trailer dropping tomorrow @MarvelStudios @thorofficial pic.twitter.com/KxcTU2IJq6 — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) May 23, 2022

