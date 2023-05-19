Moon Knight actress May Calamawy has joined the cast of Ridley Scott's upcoming Gladiator 2. While her role is currently been kept under wraps, Calamawy is said to be playing the woman lead of the sequel. She joins cast members Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and more. Gladiator 2: Joseph Quinn to Play Roman Emperor Caracalla in Ridley Scott’s Sequel!

