The internet is currently having a meltdown with pictures and videos of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr’s red carpet appearances. The Formula 1 (F1) Ferrari drivers sported black-and-white tuxedos at the Gladiator 2 premiere night, and the dynamic duo’s dapper appearance impressed the netizens. Photos and videos show the Ferrari boys flaunting their stylish demeanour as they pose for the cameras. While Sainz opted for a single-breasted suit, Leclerc chose a double-breasted look for the event. ‘Gladiator II’ Review: Ridley Scott’s Action-Packed Sequel Starring Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Denzel Washington Turns Out To Be an Entertaining Spectacle for Critics.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr at ‘Gladiator 2′ Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV UK (@mtvuk)

F1 Ferrari Boys

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mentally at the Paddock 🏎️ (@mentallyatthepaddock)

The Dynamic Duo

Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc at the premiere of 'Gladiator II.' pic.twitter.com/sDW4bRNBtJ — 21 (@21metgala) November 13, 2024

Internet Is Obsessed!

WHO Magazine: “THAT'S MY BOYS!!!! Guys, I'm really not doing okay with the fact that Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz just casually look THIS good. Guess I'm on this Tifosi grind for life now!” Carlos and Charles turning people into Tifosi just by their mere presence 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7660k0WXIq — ari (@itsnotme_ari) November 14, 2024

Dapper!

Loved the first movie when I was a kid, so it was great to be at the #GladiatorII premiere! ⚔️ 🪡 🤵🏻@ferraristore - Rocco Iannone pic.twitter.com/Dqbj2g6LTx — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) November 14, 2024

