Latin pop singer Gloria Trevi has filed a lawsuit against her former manager and music producer Sergio Andrade, accusing him of total control, sadistic abuse and sexual misconduct during the late 1980s and 1990s. This counters a previous 2022 complaint, asserting that Trevi herself was a victim of Andrade's predatory behaviour. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles on December 27, alleges that Andrade, known as Mr. Midas exploit young female artists also.

Gloria Trevi Files Lawsuit Against Sergio Andrade

