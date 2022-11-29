Accepting his award for Outstanding Supporting Performance at the Gotham Awards for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ke Huy Quan delivered an emotional speech. Tearing up on stage, he said that last year all he hoped for was a job, and just when it couldn't get any better, it did. Everything Everywhere All at Once Movie Review: Michelle Yeoh Knocks It Out of the Multiverse In This High-Concept Sci-Fi Drama (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Speech:

“This time last year, all I was hoping for was just a job.” Ke Huy Quan took home the #GothamAward for outstanding supporting performance. Watch his full acceptance speech below, and see the full winners list here: https://t.co/Zr7PrBepzi pic.twitter.com/ANAkotQITw — Variety (@Variety) November 29, 2022

