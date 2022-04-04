Questlove presented the song of the year award at 64th Annual Grammy ceremony, which is being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. While addressing the winner, he took a hilarious dig about the Will Smith-Chris Rock's slapping incident that happened at Oscars 2022. Grammys 2022: Silk Sonic’s 'Leave the Door Open' Wins Song of the Year Award at 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

Check Out The Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)