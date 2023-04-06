Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and announced her next Hollywood project. The Citadel star revealed that she will be next seen in Heads of State co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. As per Deadline, the Amazon Studios' action movie will go on the floors in May and will be directed by Ilya Naishuller. Congo to PeeCee! Priyanka Chopra Hugs Karan Johar at NMACC Event Amid Tiff Rumours (Watch Video).

Priyanka Chopra in Heads of State:

