Michael Mann has shared one of the most intriguing posts on social media. He has announced sequel of his 1995 classic crime drama, Heat. The popular writer-director shared a tweet that read ‘Heat 2 coming soon’. Heat 2: Al Pacino Says He Would Want Timothee Chalamet To Play His Character in a Potential Film Adaptation of the Book.

Update On Heat 2

Heat 2 coming soon pic.twitter.com/ipN4zZMJEe — Michael Mann (@MichaelMann) August 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)