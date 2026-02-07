Actors Francois Arnaud and Connor Storrie have intensified dating speculation following a recent dinner at the Smoke House restaurant in Burbank, California. Images obtained by TMZ show the Heated Rivalry co-stars sitting side-by-side in a booth, with observers noting a "date night" energy despite a lack of overt physical affection. Actors Francois Arnaud and Connor Storrie have intensified dating speculation following a recent dinner at the Smoke House restaurant in Burbank, California. Images obtained by TMZ show the Heated Rivalry co-stars sitting side-by-side in a booth, with observers noting a "date night" energy despite a lack of overt physical affection. Commenting under the post, netizens expressed frustration over why two stars simply having food together are being perceived as a couple. A user wrote, "All I see is two co-workers at dinner." Another comment read, "Jesus, let them be." ‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery and Sabrina Carpenter Reignite Dating Rumours Months After Viral ‘Arresting’ Concert Moment (See Pics).

‘Heated Rivalry’ Actors Francois Arnaud and Connor Storrie Clicked Together During Dinner Outing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

What Fans Said About Francois Arnaud and Connor Storrie's Recent Dinner Outing

