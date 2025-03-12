Ayo Edebiri, best known for her role as chef Sydney Adamu in the comedy-drama series The Bear, has slammed Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a recent Instagram Story. She called him out for resharing a fake Pirates 6 casting rumour, which led to her receiving “death threats and racial slurs.” The false report claimed that Disney was considering Edebiri as a replacement for Johnny Depp, prompting Musk to react with a “Disney S**ks” post. Sharing a screenshot of his reaction, Edebiri wrote, “Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it’s the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man LMAO,” she wrote. “So not only is he a double s**g h**l-ing fascist, he’s an idiot, but anyway.” ‘Our Child Will Suffer’: Grimes Accuses Ex Elon Musk of Ignoring Their Baby’s ‘Medical Crisis’ in Now-Deleted Posts.

Ayo Edebiri Slams Elon Musk

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@ayoedebiri)

