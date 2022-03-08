The Walking Dead is all set to premiere its fifth spinoff next year called Isle of the Dead. The series will star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan as Negan and Maggie. Isle of the Dead will focus on them exploring the ruins of New York. The series is expected to premiere somewhere in 2023.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

A fifth ‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off is in the works titled ‘ISLE OF THE DEAD’. The series will star Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s as they explore the ruins of Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/EQczU1OZhr — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 7, 2022

