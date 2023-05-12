The Walking Dead: Dead City trailer is officially out! Starring Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), the glimpse into the series sees Manhattan loaded with zombies. In the video, we get to see how the duo, who are not at all friendly with each other, are forced to work together to find Maggie's kidnapped son. Dead City is the fifth spinoff in the Walking Dead universe and premieres on June 18 on AMC. The Marvels: First Trailer of Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani's Superhero Film to Arrive on April 11 - Reports.

Watch The Walking Dead: Dead City Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)