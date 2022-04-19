It’s All Coming Back to Me starring Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan in key roles is all to release on February 10, 2023. Heughan took to Instagram and shared a romantic still with Priyanka and confirmed the release date. The synopsis of the movie reads, "A woman who sends texts to her deceased fiancé's old phone number, which has been reassigned. They develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak."

Check Out Sam Heughan’s Instagram Story:

Sam Heughan’s Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Check Out The Tweet Below:

'IT'S ALL COMING BACK TO ME' will release February 2023. The film follows a woman who sends texts to her deceased fiancé's old phone number, which has been reassigned. They develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak. Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion star. pic.twitter.com/uBJme5l2jF — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) April 19, 2022

