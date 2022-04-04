Morbius has earned itself the top spot at weekend box office as it raked in $39 Million domestically. Despite the negative reviews, the movie was still able to bring in a decent amount. Globally the movie has earned $84 Million at the box office. Morbius starring Jared Leto is playing in theatres right now.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

Jared Leto's #Morbius defies reviews and tops the weekend box office, earning $39M. https://t.co/W0blCr6J7j — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)