Here's a good news for all Johnny Depp fans! Well, as the actor is all set to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean's franchise as Jack Sparrow. However, there's a twist, as reportedly, Depp will reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, in a project that's spin-off and titled A Day At The Sea. However, there has been no official confirmation on this news as of yet. Johnny Depp Dating Former Lawyer Joelle Rich Who Represented Him in UK Defamation Case - Reports.

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow:

Johnny Depp will return to Pirates Of The Caribbean as Jack Sparrow https://t.co/2UZ4PahFlY pic.twitter.com/utJQPVMUUE — The Sun (@TheSun) November 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)