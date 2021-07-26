Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's Jungle Cruise recently had a premiered. So we have a few early reactions about the film and it seems critics have just loved it. The Indiana Jones and The Mummy vibes have left them nostalgic and quite impressed. In one word, all of them called it FUN.

#JungleCruise swings for the fences with a grand and over-the-top film that knows exactly what it is. Director Jaume Collet-Serra’s horror roots shines through with some impressive creature designs - horror fans will be delighted with the darker portions of this film. pic.twitter.com/tDz9nZwQiK — Shannon 🎃🍭 @ Screaming into the Void (@shannon_mcgrew) July 25, 2021

Rock makes a lot of sense here...

After watching #junglecruise now understand why @TheRock wanted Jaume Collet-Serra to direct #BlackAdam. ‘Jungle Cruise’ is such a fun adventure that works for all ages. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson have fantastic chemistry & it’s loaded with nods to ride. Thumbs way up. pic.twitter.com/Ljf2MqzE5F — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 25, 2021

A throwback blockbuster...

#JungleCruise is an epic adventure - a throwback blockbuster we’ve been missing, a la THE MUMMY (99), PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN, THE AFRICAN QUEEN & ROMANCING THE STONE rolled into 1. A thrill ride you’ll want to see repeatedly. The most fun you’ll have at the movies all Summer. pic.twitter.com/GdX3NK6FQE — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) July 25, 2021

Jesse Plemons...the surprise package

Disney’s #JungleCruise is a lot of fun - a big, fantastical adventure that feels similar in tone to the PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN movies & is packed with surprises. Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt are great together, but Jesse Plemons is a riot. Tons of nods to the ride it’s based on pic.twitter.com/tuQpWCEgFT — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) July 25, 2021

