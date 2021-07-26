Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's Jungle Cruise recently had a premiered. So we have a few early reactions about the film and it seems critics have just loved it. The Indiana Jones and The Mummy vibes have left them nostalgic and quite impressed. In one word, all of them called it FUN.

Rock makes a lot of sense here...

A throwback blockbuster...

Jesse Plemons...the surprise package

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)