Universal is working on a new movie in the Jurassic World franchise, with one of the main faces joining the project. According to the latest reports, the new film may be released next year. David Koepp, who wrote the screenplay for the original film Jurassic Park in 1993, will serve as the upcoming film writer. This update has excited fans all around the globe. The project will be executive produced by Steven Speilberg under the banner of Amblin Entertainment. The last installment of the film Jurassic World: Dominion was released in the year 2022. Jurassic World Dominion Review: First Reactions of Chris Pratt's Jurassic Park Sequel are Out and the Critics Are Divided Over The Film!

Screenwriter David Koepp Joins the New Jurassic World Film:

Universal is deep into the development of an all-new #JurassicWorld movie and has David Koepp back at the keyboard. Koepp was the writer of the original 1993 #JurassicPark: https://t.co/uUER6AcoWO pic.twitter.com/XfOTly1EWd — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 22, 2024

