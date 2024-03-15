Sam Mercer, renowned for producing films directed by M Night Shyamalan, passed away at the age of 69. Recognised for backing projects such as The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, The Relic, Snow White & the Huntsman, The Last Airbender, among others, he breathed his last on February 12. According to reports, he succumbed to early-onset Alzheimer’s in South Pasadena. Producer Gale Anne Hurd expressed sorrow at this ‘devastating news’, offering condolences by saying, “I was blessed to work with Sam on #TheRelic, and he was indeed the best possible partner to have on a film.” Mickey Cottrell, Star Trek Actor and Producer, Dies at 79.

Gale Anne Hurd Condoles Producer Sam Mercer’s Demise

Devastating news. My deepest condolences to Sam’s family, colleagues and friends. I was blessed to work with Sam on #TheRelic and he was indeed the best possible partner to have on a film. Truly one of the greats. #RIP #SamMercerhttps://t.co/WEkukYiu5L — Gale Anne Hurd (@GunnerGale) March 14, 2024

