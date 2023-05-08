Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 kicks off the summer blockbuster season with a bang as the film has beaten box office projections and earned $282 million worldwide during its opening weekend. The movie marks a comeback for Marvel after the disappointing performance of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the box office, and as well as director James Gunn who's The Suicide Squad failed to meet the commercial expectations as well. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Movie Review: Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper Steal the Show in James Gunn’s Emotionally Satisfying Last Hurrah for the MCU (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Box Office for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3:

#GotGVol3 kicks off the summer movie season with a bang, earning $282M at the worldwide box office. https://t.co/fxDqEqolN3 — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) May 8, 2023

