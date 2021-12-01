Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker are madly in love. As the socialite took to her Instagram and shared a steamy click with Barker. In the photo, the couple could be seen inside a pool kissing each other passionately. Wearing a purple bikini, Kourtney simply captioned the hot shot as "life with you." Too hot to handle!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)