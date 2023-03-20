Late comedian Andy Kaufman is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023. As Per Variety, WWE will induct legendary comedian Andy Kaufman, who passed away in 1984. Kaufman was a big wrestling fan, he originally stepped through the ropes himself in the year 1970s, when he began wrestling women as part of his comedy act. Ex-WWE Champ Goldberg to be Inducted into '2018 Hall of Fame'.

Check The Post Here:

Andy Kaufman to Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame https://t.co/4rxmuV2gXD — Variety (@Variety) March 20, 2023

Check The Other Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)