Kurt Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the year 2017 by none other than John Cena. Kurt Angle retired from his wrestling career in 2019. Kurt Angle was born on December 9, 1968, and is celebrating his 56th birthday. Fans over social media were not behind and wished the WWE Hall of Famer and Olympics gold medallist on his special day. Angle won the gold medal in freestyle wrestling for the United States of America during the 1996 Olympic Games. WWE SmackDown Results Today, December 6: DIY Wins Tags Team Championship; Tiffany Stratton With Big Win, Solo Sikoa Confronts Fans, Results and Highlights of Friday Night SmackDown.

'Happy 56th Birthday to Olympic gold medalist winner'

Happy 56th Birthday to Olympic gold medalist winner 🏅 Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle retired professional wrestler, amateur wrestler and podcaster. He first earned recognition for winning a gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 1996 Summer Olympics pic.twitter.com/MGH4ztdVpP — JJcrusher (@JJCRUSHER95) December 9, 2024

'Happy Birthday to One of the Greatest'

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF THE GREATEST PRO WRESTERS TO EVER STEP INTO A WRESTLING RING. OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST, KURT ANGLE. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eiMNbzZQDV — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) December 9, 2024

'Happy Birthday Kurt Angle'

Happy Birthday Kurt Angle 🎵 pic.twitter.com/OytAjVr1et — 帰ってきたパンク (@zcpbFuNWhU7527) December 8, 2024

'X' User Wishes Kurt Angle on 56th Birthday

Kurt Angle Wished by Another 'X' User on His Special Day

