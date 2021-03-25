The Great Khali To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

As first revealed in an exclusive edition of #WWENow India, The Great Khali has been revealed as the latest inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021! #WWEHOF https://t.co/Gjbc9DRRNU — WWE (@WWE) March 24, 2021

