It’s reportedly splitsville for Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone. The two have said to break up and end their relationship, reports People. Leonardo and Camila were dating each other for more than four years. Leonardo DiCaprio on Vacation Mode with His Girlfriend Camila Morrone at St Barts (View Pics).

Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Spilt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)