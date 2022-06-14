Lightyear revolves around a young astronaut named Buzz Lightyear and Chris Evans has voiced the title character. The Angus MacLane directorial is a spin-off of the Toy Story film series and this Pixar film, scheduled to be released in US theatres on June 17, has opened to mixed response from critics. Take a look at some of the reviews below: Lightyear Banned in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait Over a Scene Involving Same-Sex Kiss.

IGN – Lightyear doesn’t find its stride until about 40 minutes in, but once it hits that point, it’s relatively solid for the rest of the run.

Roger Ebert.com – Director Angus MacLane and his co-writer, Jason Headley do a very good job gently mocking the type of space movie that would have existed in the 1990s. They fill “Lightyear” with details that are sure to inspire arguments on Twitter from the “Toy Story” faithful.

The Guardian – The film just bounces along, zipping through its running time. Now surely we need Pixar to give us a heart-rending Revolutionary-Road-style drama about the early married life of Mr and Mrs Potato Head.

THR – The textured visuals are often breathtaking, pulsing with luminous color, and the detailed character work is delightful, matched by strong contributions from the voice actors.

Deadline – The only issue is sometimes the story becomes convoluted and drags on, almost like there was a need to pad the runtime, causing Lightyear to get into even more trouble and creating a never-ending slew of trampling obstacles.

Variety – “Lightyear” will be the movie in which he learns to think and care about others, but even so, it plays less like an origin story than like the middle episode of an ongoing Buzz Lightyear adventure franchise.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)