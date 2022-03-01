Chris Hemsworth has been confirmed to star alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in this Mad Max: Fury Road spinoff. George Miller is returning to direct the movie. Mad Max: Furiosa is a prequel to Fury Road and sees Anya Taylor-Joy star in the role of a young Furiosa, the character that was played by Charlize Theron previously.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

Chris Hemsworth is confirmed to play the main villain in 'Mad Max: Furiosa'



📖 'Blood, Sweat & Chrome' pic.twitter.com/PRo1aNwIy7— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 28, 2022

