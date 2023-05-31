Ahead of its final chapter of the franchise, Insidious: The Red Door, a spinoff film set in the same universe has been announced. Titled Thread: An Insidious Tale, the movie is confirmed to be directed by Jeremy Slater, known best for working on MCU's Moon Knight, and the film will also star Kumai Nanjiani and Mandy Moore in the lead. Insidious–The Red Door Trailer: Patrick Wilson's Directorial Debut is a Terrifying Return of Old Demons (Watch Video).

Check Out the Reports:

