Milo Ventimiglia had played the role of Jess Mariano on Gilmore Girls and that was his breakthrough role. He later appeared in American Dreams, Heroes, This Is Us among others. The 44-year-old actor has been honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star. His star is cemented next to Mandy Moore’s, his This Is Us co-star.

Milo Ventimiglia Honoured With Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

This Is Us Makers Congratulates The Actor

We're as proud as a human heart can be. Congratulations to @MiloVentimiglia on receiving his Hollywood Walk of Fame star! ⭐ pic.twitter.com/u9Tig3frGD — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) January 10, 2022

