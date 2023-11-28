The billionaire businessman Mark Cuban, who first appeared on Shark Tank as a guest in season 2, will not be returning to the ABC series after season 16. Yes, you read that right! During his recent appearance on the All the Smoke podcast, Cuban announced his plan to exit the show after its 16th season. He said, “This is our 15th year, and next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year. So I got one more year to go.” Mark also told hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that he feels “it’s time” to leave the series. Mark Cuban had joined the ABC series Shark Tank full-time in the third season. Mark Cuban Hasn't Profited from His 'Shark Tank' Investments - Latest Tweet by TechCrunch.

Mark Cuban Is Leaving Shark Tank After Season 16

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)