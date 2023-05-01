Miley Cyrus’ mother has found love once again! After divorcing Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus has now announced her engagement to Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. The two have been in a relationship since November 2022. Sharing mushy pics and flaunting her engagement ring, Tish shared the good news with fans on social media. Miley Cyrus’s New Song ‘Flowers’ Convinces Fans That Ex Liam Hemsworth Had Secret Fling with Co-star.

Tish Cyrus And Dominic Purcell Engaged

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tish Cyrus (@tishcyrus)

