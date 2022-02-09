After years of giving the audience some of the best action storylines and plots, Mission: Impossible is finally bidding goodbye. Reports suggest that the 7th and the 8th part of the franchise film will be the conclusion of the franchise with people setting to see Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt for the last time on the screen.

Check Out The Post Below:

'Mission: Impossible 7 & 8' will reportedly be the 'culmination' of the series and a sendoff for Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt (via @Variety | https://t.co/H78zqIpU8G) pic.twitter.com/jWjbxXVeXK — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)