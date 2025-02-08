Tom Cruise never ceases to amaze fans with his death-defying stunts. The Hollywood star, known for pushing boundaries, recently shared behind-the-scenes footage from Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. The 13-second clip captured Cruise as MIF agent Ethan Hunt, hanging from the wing of a yellow stearman Biplane soaring at a staggering 10,000 feet. Director Christopher McQuarrie, who helms the adrenaline-packed instalment, revealed that the scene posed immense challenges. Sharing the dangerous behind-the-scenes video he captioned, 'Hang on'. The electrifying footage has already set fans buzzing, proving once again that Cruise will stop at nothing to deliver action-packed cinematic moments. ‘Mission Impossible – The Finale Reckoning’: Tom Cruise Shares Sneak Peek of Underwater Filming Process, Says ’Can’t Wait To Share It With You! (Watch Video & Pic).

