Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was released and critics are hailing the action sequences and performances of the cast. The jaw-dropping flick involves Tom Cruise doing a dangerous stunt of driving a motorcycle off the cliff and landing on a moving train. So there's no doubt this film is filled to the brim with action and critics are loving it. The plotline and performances of the actors have got high praises as well so you might want to check out the reviews below! Tom Cruise Has No Plans To Retire From Acting Any Time Soon, Mission Impossible 7 Actor Says ‘I Want To Enjoy This Moment Right Now’.

The Guardian: The pure fun involved in this film, its silly-serious alchemy, and the way the franchise seems to strain at something crazily bigger with every film, as opposed to just winding down, is something to wonder at. Of course, we have the traditional analogue-era scenes of Cruise sprinting, as well as the rubber masks, with a new comedy emphasis on people suspiciously tugging at people’s faces to see if they are for real.

GamesRadar: There’s more than enough here to ensure that no hard sell will be necessary to get punters lining up for Dead Reckoning Part Two next year. As themes of the inescapable past and of people being shaped by the choices they make swirl beneath the action, and as Lorne Balfe newly ignites Lalo Schifrin’s original theme tune with a percussive makeover that plays like syncopated detonations, it’s impossible to be anything but all-in as the excitement surges.

The Independent: The action sequences are consistently dynamic, and always adapted to their environment: a shoot-out in a sandstorm focuses on stealth and precision, while a Vespa chase down Rome’s many staircases is all cartoon chaos. It all culminates in an absolutely insane stunt in which Cruise drives a motorcycle off a cliff and then parachutes down onto a moving train. You will leave Dead Reckoning the same way you always do: wondering how Cruise could possibly outdo himself in the next one – until inevitably, he does.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)