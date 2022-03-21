The makers of Moon Knight have unveiled a new glimpse from the Marvel film and it's action-packed. In the new footage, we get to see Ethan Hawke as cult leader Arthur Harrow unleashing a monster in Oscar Isaac’s Disney+ Series. The clip will surely excite you! Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac Takes an Awkward Elevator Ride in This New Clip From His Marvel Disney+ Series! (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Watch Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy in this new action-packed clip from Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, an Original series streaming March 30, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SYPvNGK4HM — Moon Knight (@moonknight) March 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)