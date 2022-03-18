First clip from Oscar Isaac's upcoming Moon Knight has officially released. The clip sees Steven Grant being chased by Khonshu, only for him to be hallucinating and having an awkward moment with an old lady in the elevator. The series premiers of Disney+ Hotstar on March 30, 2022.

Watch The Clip Below:

