Nick Jonas ringed in his 30th birthday with his loved ones at his favorite place in the world, Scottsdale National Golf Club. He thanks his loving wife Priyanka Chopra ‘for making every moment so special’. He calls her a ‘treasure’ as he shares glimpse of his birthday bash on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Take Off to an Unknown Location To Celebrate His Birthday (Watch Video).

Nick Jonas’ 30th Birthday Celebration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)