Nicki Minaj and Drake are all set to collaborate once more on his new album titled For All the Dogs, for which more details will be announced soon. Nicki shared a throwback photo on Twitter with Drake and captioned it "#Dricki" after the new collab announcement was made. In the photo they can be seen sitting together on a couch and looking at a laptop. Lady Danger: Nicki Minaj Set to Star and Produce the Animated Series- Reports.

View Dricki's Photo Here:

