The whole world is talking about the upcoming RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final on June 3, which has even caught renowned rapper Drake's attention. Ahead of the all-important Indian Premier League season 18 summit clash, which will crown a new champion, Drake has placed his bet on Royal Challengers Bengaluru winning their maiden IPL title. The RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final will be held at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, which will see several high-profile celebrities in attendance, including former RCB players AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, adding glamour to the event. RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Beat Punjab Kings in Indian Premier League Clash.

Rapper Drake's Bet On RCB's Title Win in IPL 2025 Final

Drake's post betting on RCB's win (Insta@champagnepapi)

