It's official. Hulu's hit series Only Murders in the Building will return for its third season on Tuesday, August 8th. Season 3 will deal with the murder from last season when a new character, played by Paul Rudd, dies on stage during the opening night of a new play. The season will see the return of series stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short along with the additions of Rudd and Meryl Streep. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Wraps Filming! Selena Gomez Shares Adorable Picture with Meryl Streep from Set (View Post).

Check Out The Post Here:

‘ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING’ season 3 officially premieres August 8 on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/Bi3a2Svt57 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 16, 2023

