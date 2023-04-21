Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep looked into each other's eyes and posed for a cute photo on set of Only Murders in the Building to commemorate wrapping the shoot of the third season. She captioned the post "Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been." Meryl Streep along with Paul Rudd is all set to star in the third season, which will premiere sometime this summer. The trailer is not out yet, but Hulu released a teaser during the 2023 Oscars, which you can check out below. Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez Shares BTS Glimpses of Upcoming Season With Steve Martin and Martin Short in Wedding Attire.

Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep

OMITB Season 3 Teaser

