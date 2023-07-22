Oppenheimer's domestic box office collection for day 2 for day is now out and Cillian Murphy's war drama film will soon cross $77 Million in the USA. The film released along with Barbie in theatres on July 21, and both the films have opened to great reviews from critics. Oppenheimer: Five Minutes Preview of Christopher Nolan’s Upcoming Biopic Gives Sneak Peek Into Life of J Robert Oppenheimer and Manhattan Project (Watch Video).

Box Office: 'Barbie' Breaks Ground With Biggest Opening Day of 2023, 'Oppenheimer' Dolling Up to $77 Million Debut https://t.co/N2BxXazyKJ — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2023

