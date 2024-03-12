Al Pacino surprised everyone by skipping this year's nominees for Best Picture and immediately announcing Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer as the winner. The Godfather legend's bold act received mixed reactions from netizens. He has now issued a statement mentioning 'it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they are highlighted individually throughout the ceremony'. Oscars 2024: Netizens Can’t Get Over Al Pacino Announcing Oppenheimer As Best Picture Winner Without Naming the Nominees (Check Tweets).

Read Al Pacino's Statement:

Al Pacino has issued a statement amid questions surrounding his appearance during the 2024 Oscars ceremony, during which he did not list any of this year’s 10 nominees for best picture: "I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the… pic.twitter.com/Z0GZAA4WPL — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)